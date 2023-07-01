Ribbon Finance (RBN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $203,658.07

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $62.02 million and $203,658.07 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

