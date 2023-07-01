Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Down 43.1% in June

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the May 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathryn Girten purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $47,677.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBI remained flat at $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,833. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

