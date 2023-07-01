Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 3,925 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $94.57 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

