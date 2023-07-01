Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 4,425 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $211.23 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.73. The company has a market capitalization of $205.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,105,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

