Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $30.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

