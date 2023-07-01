Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,115 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $110.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day moving average is $119.18. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global cut NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

