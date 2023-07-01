Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.52 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,197,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $52.79. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

