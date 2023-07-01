Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.14 Million Holdings in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 53.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in POSCO were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,190 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in POSCO by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,714,000 after buying an additional 106,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in POSCO by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 96,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $6,341,000. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

POSCO Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.19. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $80.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.19 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.58%. Analysts expect that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered POSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

POSCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.