Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 7,806 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 110.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 5,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $538.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $238.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.09 and a 200-day moving average of $494.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

