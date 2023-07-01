Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Boeing by 7.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA opened at $211.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.90. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

