Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 23,989 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,989 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

