Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,613 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in H&R Block by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $31.88 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $48.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

