Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 9,881 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in GSK by 281.8% during the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,044,350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998,831 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GSK by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,619,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,309,000 after acquiring an additional 434,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in GSK by 351.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. 13.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 47.85%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

