Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$79.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.03 EPS.

RCI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.81 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

