Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 156.3% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 517,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 210,307 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ:ROIVW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 108,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,608. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

