Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of RYAAY opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.55. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $110.66.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAYFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,499,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $109,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 455.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 787,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,836,000 after buying an additional 645,627 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares during the period. 43.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

