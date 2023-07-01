SALT (SALT) One Day Volume Reaches $11,328.99

SALT (SALT) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $11,328.99 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00020491 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,576.20 or 0.99978049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02209315 USD and is down -14.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $13,281.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

