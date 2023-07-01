Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 2.6 %
TSE:SSL opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.40. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.83.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$59.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.40 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 53.95% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1198755 earnings per share for the current year.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
