Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Argus raised their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $53.90 on Friday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

