Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €304.00 ($330.43) and last traded at €302.90 ($329.24). 104,079 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €291.90 ($317.28).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €334.14 and a 200-day moving average of €374.97.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

