Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Trading Up 5%

Sayona Mining Limited (OTC:SYAXF – Free Report) was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 5,873,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 1,175,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on Sayona Mining in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sayona Mining Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.14.

About Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral identification, acquisition, exploration, and development in Australia and Canada. It explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Authier Lithium project located in Quebec, Canada; and 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

Featured Articles

