Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $839,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BATS:USMV opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.50.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

