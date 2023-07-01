Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.
Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.
About Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
Read More
