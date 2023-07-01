Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,076 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after acquiring an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $119.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $323.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock valued at $686,725,797. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

