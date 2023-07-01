Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $240.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

