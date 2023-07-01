Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,933 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 426.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock remained flat at $48.06 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,962. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $49.40.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.