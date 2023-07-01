Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 0.7% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,624,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,357 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,383,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,540 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 2,089,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,229,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after purchasing an additional 183,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.53. 5,623,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,906. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.