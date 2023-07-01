Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is Retirement Planning Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 11.2% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $105,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

