Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.35

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Free Report) (NYSE:SA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.35 and traded as low as C$14.94. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$15.44, with a volume of 30,154 shares trading hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.35.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Free Report) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00. Insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

