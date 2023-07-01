Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Raymond James lowered shares of Seagen from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $229.00 target price (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $192.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.24. Seagen has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. Seagen’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,802 shares of company stock valued at $24,061,239. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagen by 1,123.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 19,759 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Seagen by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,478,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,954,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

