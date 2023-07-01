Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 545 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after buying an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $480.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.39. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $482.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

