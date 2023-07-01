Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.78 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.31. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

