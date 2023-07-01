Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

VIG stock opened at $162.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.72. The company has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $162.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

