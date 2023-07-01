Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $983,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,459,540,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $261.77 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

