Segment Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Blackstone by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Blackstone by 200.5% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 19,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.13. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a PE ratio of 113.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

