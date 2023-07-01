Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,687 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,500,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,263,468,000 after buying an additional 222,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,876,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.39. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a market capitalization of $163.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

