Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,000. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $161.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

