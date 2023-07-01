Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.32.

Shares of COP opened at $103.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $78.30 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

