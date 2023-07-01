Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes $6.08 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after purchasing an additional 104,104 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,836,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,630,000 after purchasing an additional 338,360 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $217.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.68 and a 52-week high of $271.56.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

