SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Plans Dividend of $0.08 (BATS:SEIQ)

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0844 per share on Thursday, July 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 61,192 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (BATS:SEIQ – Free Report) by 426.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Quality Factor ETF (SEIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks it perceives as high quality, based on various quality, profitability, and risk factors. SEIQ was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

