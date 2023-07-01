Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $197.00 million 0.15 -$197.11 million N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.50 billion 3.93 $355.00 million $3.53 19.42

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

91.7% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 21.94% 34.17% 8.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Selina Hospitality and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83

Selina Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 439.22%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $85.71, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Selina Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Selina Hospitality on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 118 destinations opened or secured across 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

