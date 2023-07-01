SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the May 31st total of 78,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

LEDS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. 49,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,904. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SemiLEDs in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 1.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Further Reading

