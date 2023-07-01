Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares during the quarter. Sempra makes up about 2.2% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Sempra worth $46,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SRE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.59. 1,141,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,860. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.53. Sempra has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.