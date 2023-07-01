Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.80

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.80 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 24.40 ($0.31). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 25.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 37,348 shares trading hands.

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £19.69 million, a PE ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 30.79.

Serabi Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.