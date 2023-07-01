Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.21

Shares of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and traded as low as $13.74. Shanghai Industrial shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 1 shares.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

Shanghai Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

