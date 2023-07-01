SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) Short Interest Up 94.5% in June

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 94.5% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SharpLink Gaming stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.43% of SharpLink Gaming as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SharpLink Gaming alerts:

SharpLink Gaming Price Performance

SharpLink Gaming stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,886. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. SharpLink Gaming has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $14.00.

SharpLink Gaming Company Profile

SharpLink Gaming ( NASDAQ:SBET Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SharpLink Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpLink Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.