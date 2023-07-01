Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Sherritt International Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,325. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.
Sherritt International Company Profile
