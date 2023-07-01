Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Down 74.0% in June

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SHERF remained flat at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,325. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

