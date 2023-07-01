Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI) Short Interest Up 96.3% in June

Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ:SISI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Shineco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shineco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Shineco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Shineco during the first quarter worth $28,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shineco Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SISI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.34. The company had a trading volume of 126,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,985. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Shineco has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $3.50.

Shineco Company Profile

Shineco ( NASDAQ:SISI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Shineco had a negative net margin of 755.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.91%.

Shineco, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in the People's Republic of China. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

