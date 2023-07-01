Short Interest in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Drops By 47.4%

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 206,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Altamira Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Altamira Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 194,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,339. Altamira Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Institutional Trading of Altamira Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,151 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.41% of Altamira Therapeutics worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Altamira Therapeutics

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that address various unmet medical needs in Switzerland, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company develops OligoPhore/SemaPhore, a platform for delivery of oligonucleotides, such as small interfering ribonucleic acid or messenger RNA into target cells.

