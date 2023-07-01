Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 56.0%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, a drop of 56.0% from the May 31st total of 156,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 357,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Amesite Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ AMST opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.41. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amesite

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amesite by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amesite during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amesite by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations.

